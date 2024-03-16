VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 14th total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.