Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $180.88. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

