Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,825,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 386,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Sysco worth $3,158,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

SYY opened at $80.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

