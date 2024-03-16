Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.32% of Paychex worth $3,451,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.
Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.
In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
