Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,142,781 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,654,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,142,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $2,811,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $514,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 132,523 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,038,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

