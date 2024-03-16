Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $338.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.99 and a 1 year high of $346.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

