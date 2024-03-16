Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.76. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

