Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

