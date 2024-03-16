Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $36.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

