Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $227.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.22.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.