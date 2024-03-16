Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
VRLAF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
