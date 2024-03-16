Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in February

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

VRLAF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

