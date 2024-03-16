Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.52 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

