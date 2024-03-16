Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Head to Head Contrast

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91% Verisk Analytics 22.92% 305.15% 19.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 0 8 6 0 2.43

Earnings & Valuation

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $252.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.52%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Verisk Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.32 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -7.54 Verisk Analytics $2.68 billion 12.54 $614.60 million $4.21 55.71

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. HeartCore Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats HeartCore Enterprises on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

