Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,921,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,722,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 186,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

