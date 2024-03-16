Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Verra Mobility worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after purchasing an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

VRRM opened at $23.58 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

