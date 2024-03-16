VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Up 15.7% After Analyst Upgrade

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities upgraded the stock from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50. VerticalScope traded as high as C$7.74 and last traded at C$7.50. Approximately 86,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 13,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FORA. Cormark raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORA

VerticalScope Price Performance

VerticalScope Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.