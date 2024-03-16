Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of VICR opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Vicor has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

