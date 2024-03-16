Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Down to $247.30

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $247.30, but opened at $241.73. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $241.73, with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.44.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

