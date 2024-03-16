Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Up 11.0 %

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.