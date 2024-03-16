Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Rowan Baker Purchases 247 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).
Vistry Group Stock Performance
Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.37) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,004.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 880.70. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,675.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.
About Vistry Group
