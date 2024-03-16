Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Rowan Baker Purchases 247 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Rowan Baker bought 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,810.22).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.37) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,235 ($15.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,004.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 880.70. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,675.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

