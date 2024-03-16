Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Insider Buys A$22,500.00 in Stock

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Osborne acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($14,900.66).
Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Vita Life Sciences Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Life Sciences
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.