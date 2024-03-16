Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 14th total of 3,320,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
VBIZF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
