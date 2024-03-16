Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), reports.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Vizsla Silver has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $288.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vizsla Silver by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vizsla Silver by 1,045.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

