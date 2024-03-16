VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 14th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,509,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE Stock Performance

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

