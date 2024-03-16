Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 449.20 ($5.76), with a volume of 356098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.45).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,210.53%.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 396.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £862.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,294.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.