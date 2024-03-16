Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
VONHF stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.23. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$54.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.79.
Vontobel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.