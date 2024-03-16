Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

VONHF stock opened at C$62.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.23. Vontobel has a fifty-two week low of C$54.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.79.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

