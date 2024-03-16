W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Decreased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $994.15 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $1,016.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $921.69 and a 200-day moving average of $811.86.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

