WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $387.00 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $316.43 and a 1-year high of $392.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.29 and its 200-day moving average is $361.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.