WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,834 John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 3.41% of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHID. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying stocks from developed markets outside the US. The fund selects and weights large- and mid-cap companies based on a proprietary systematic approach.

