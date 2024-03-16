WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 245,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
VTIP opened at $47.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
