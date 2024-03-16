WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.41 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $279.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

