WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

