WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $421,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

