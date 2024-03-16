WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $4,711,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.