WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

