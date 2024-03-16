WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MDYG opened at $84.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
