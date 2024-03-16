WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,208 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

