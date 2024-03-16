WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,344 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $76,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $28.82 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.