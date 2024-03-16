WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

