WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $14,409,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 467.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 76.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 196.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $578,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:XBAP opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

