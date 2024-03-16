WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:XUSP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 2,252.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,572,000.

Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XUSP opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

About Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF

The Innovator Uncapped Accelerated U.S. Equity ETF (XUSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide the potential to outperform the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), after achieving performance thresholds. The fund uses four, one-year FLEX Options packages with laddered 3-month expiration dates.

