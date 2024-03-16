WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after acquiring an additional 324,229 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

