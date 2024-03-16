WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $28.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

