WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.