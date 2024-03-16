WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 385 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, One River Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,179,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

