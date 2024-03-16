WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.4 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.