WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 988 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

