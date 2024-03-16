WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the third quarter worth $826,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of AUGT opened at $27.44 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.