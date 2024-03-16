WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

