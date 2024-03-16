WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.